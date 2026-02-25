Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading Up 16.8% – Should You Buy?

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) shot up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.32. 119,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 164,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Brixton Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$92.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010. Brixton Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

