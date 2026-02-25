Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.48. 291,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 788,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Positive Sentiment: Company outlines multiple near?term, value?driving clinical milestones for 2026 (ARV?102 AP/PD presentation, ARV?806 and ARV?393 data, ARV?027 and planned ARV?6723 trials) and says cash runway extends into the second half of 2028 — positive for de?risking the pipeline and financing outlook. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

Arvinas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $847.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $52,351.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,790.98. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $61,043.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,684.63. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,238 shares of company stock valued at $193,070. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

