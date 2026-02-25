Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Apartment Investment and Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,894. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.