Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 13th

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 114,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,966. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $302.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle market companies in the United States. As an investment vehicle specializing in private credit, Stellus focuses on originating and structuring senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, and equity co-investments tailored to the unique needs of growing businesses. Its flexible capital solutions are designed to support acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, and balance sheet refinancings.

Operating under an evergreen structure, Stellus Capital Investment partners with a diverse group of portfolio companies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, business services, and specialty finance.

