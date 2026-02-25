Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. 1,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: TCBS) is the bank holding company for Texas Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Harlingen, Texas. Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, the company delivers community banking services across the Rio Grande Valley region of South Texas, focusing on relationship-driven banking and locally empowered decision making.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of deposit products—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—and consumer and commercial lending solutions.

