Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 0.4% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ERH. Managed by Allspring Global Investments, the fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the securities of companies operating in the utilities and energy sectors.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across regulated electric, gas and water utilities as well as non-regulated energy-related firms.

