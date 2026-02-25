ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEARCA:SIXA)

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.72. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.