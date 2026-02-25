Dominion Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.
Dominion Energy Price Performance
Shares of D stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results topped expectations (EPS $0.68; revenue $4.09B), net income and full?year revenue rose, and management set 2026 operating earnings guidance of $3.45–$3.69 — giving near?term earnings clarity. Will Earnings Beat and a US$65 Billion Plan Reshape Dominion Energy’s (D) Growth Narrative?
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised its five?year capital investment plan to about $65B to serve surging data?center demand (especially in Virginia) and to complete major projects such as Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind — positioning the company for load growth and regulated earnings expansion. Dominion Energy details its $65B, 5-year spending plan
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised Dominion’s price target (Mizuho: $62 ? $66), a modest upward revision that supports some near?term upside sentiment. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary emphasized affordability for customers — signals management awareness of rate/regulatory sensitivity as spending increases, which could influence regulatory outcomes and public perception. Dominion Energy CEO: ‘Affordability is essential’
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational note — Dominion reported and largely restored weather?related outages; operational resilience matters but had limited broader impact on fundamentals. Dominion Energy Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Environmental and community groups plan legal challenges to regulators’ approval of a proposed gas plant — potential delays, higher costs or reputational/regulatory risk for projects. Environmental, Community Groups to Challenge Regulators’ Approval of Dominion’s Gas Plant
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary flagged a new risk category: heavy exposure to shifting load patterns (rapid data?center growth vs. slowing general load growth) — this mix increases execution, regulatory and rate?design uncertainty as the company scales capital spending. Dominion Energy Confronts Dual Threats From Surging Data Center Demand and Slowing Load Growth
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.
Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.
