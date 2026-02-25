Dominion Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

