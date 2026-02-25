TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Up 0.4%
TPGXL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.
