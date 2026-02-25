Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 12917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Agencia Comercial Spirits currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Agencia Comercial Spirits alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGCC

Agencia Comercial Spirits Stock Down 4.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agencia Comercial Spirits

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agencia Comercial Spirits stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Agencia Comercial Spirits Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a holding company with no material operations of its own, our operations are conducted through our indirect wholly owned operating subsidiary Agencia Comercial Co, Ltd (“Agencia Taiwan”) in Taiwan. Agencia Taiwan was formally registered and established in July 2020, and is committed to offering imported whiskies of world-class quality and excellent services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agencia Comercial Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agencia Comercial Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.