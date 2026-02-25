Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MAGG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Shares of MAGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992. Madison Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

The Madison Aggregate Bond ETF (MAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to generate superior long-term risk adjusted performance through investments in US investment-grade bonds. The fund maintains an intermediate average portfolio duration but may include securities of any maturity. MAGG was launched on Aug 29, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

