Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $64.3190, with a volume of 23801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The company had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,522,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,677,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,830,000 after buying an additional 596,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,200,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,128,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,728,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,635,000 after buying an additional 504,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

