Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textron to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 558,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

About Textron

Textron last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

