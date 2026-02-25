Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Coca-Cola Amatil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.24.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited produces and distributes non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. The company offers various non-alcoholic beverages, such as energy drinks, juices, bottled water, coffee and tea, flavored milk, and other drinks. It also offers alcoholic beverages, including beer, cider, whisky, rum, and vodka. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

