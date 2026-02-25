Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $7.18.

The Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks current income by investing primarily in a broad array of income-producing debt instruments. Originally launched as part of the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds family, the fund is now managed by Allspring Global Investments. It trades on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol EAD and aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a disciplined fixed-income strategy.

The fund’s investment portfolio typically includes corporate bonds spanning investment-grade and high-yield issues, U.S.

