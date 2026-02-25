Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Lifesci Capital upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 63963993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Positive Sentiment: FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for nomlabofusp in Friedreich’s ataxia; Larimar reiterated plans to submit a BLA in June 2026 with topline open?label data expected Q2 2026 and a potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 — this materially raises the drug’s regulatory and commercial prospects. Press release: Larimar Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation

FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for nomlabofusp in Friedreich’s ataxia; Larimar reiterated plans to submit a BLA in June 2026 with topline open?label data expected Q2 2026 and a potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 — this materially raises the drug’s regulatory and commercial prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support picked up: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and placed an $11 price target (roughly +85% from the pre-news level cited), which can validate upside expectations and attract momentum buyers. Benzinga

Analyst support picked up: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and placed an $11 price target (roughly +85% from the pre-news level cited), which can validate upside expectations and attract momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded LRMR to a “strong-buy”, adding further buy-side signals that can support continued inflows from retail and institutional investors. Zacks.com

Lifesci Capital upgraded LRMR to a “strong-buy”, adding further buy-side signals that can support continued inflows from retail and institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~3,744 call contracts (?+456% vs. typical daily call volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that often accompanies rapid share-price rallies and can amplify short?term volatility and buying pressure.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~3,744 call contracts (?+456% vs. typical daily call volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that often accompanies rapid share-price rallies and can amplify short?term volatility and buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Broad media coverage and explanatory articles explaining the FDA designation and share surge have increased visibility and may attract additional speculative interest. Investing.com: Larimar stock surges on FDA breakthrough status

Broad media coverage and explanatory articles explaining the FDA designation and share surge have increased visibility and may attract additional speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets summarized the move and drivers (MSN, AAII), which helps explain the rally to a wider audience but does not itself change fundamentals. MSN: Larimar surges on FDA breakthrough status

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $512.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

