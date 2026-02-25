Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 22.59%.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYTAY remained flat at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $29.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyrt. is Hungary’s leading integrated telecommunications service provider and a member of the Deutsche Telekom Group. The company offers a full suite of fixed-line and mobile voice communication services alongside broadband internet access and digital television solutions. Through its extensive network infrastructure, Magyar Telekom delivers reliable connectivity to both residential and corporate customers across Hungary.

In the mobile segment, Magyar Telekom provides services under the T-Mobile brand, covering voice, data and messaging services supported by 4G LTE and an expanding 5G network.

