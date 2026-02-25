Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$53.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ventum Financial raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.54.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 252,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.99. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$53.69.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total value of C$781,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 377,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.