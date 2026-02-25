Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$53.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.
ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ventum Financial raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.54.
In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.11, for a total value of C$781,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 377,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,688,825.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
