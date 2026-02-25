Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.0%

OVV stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 3,115,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Barclays raised its price target to $58 and put an “overweight” rating on OVV, and JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” and $58 target — each implies roughly ~18% upside from the stock’s recent level. UBS also reiterated OVV as a top E&P pick and raised its target to $58, supporting positive sentiment from the sell-side. Benzinga

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Barclays raised its price target to $58 and put an “overweight” rating on OVV, and JPMorgan initiated coverage with an “overweight” and $58 target — each implies roughly ~18% upside from the stock’s recent level. UBS also reiterated OVV as a top E&P pick and raised its target to $58, supporting positive sentiment from the sell-side. Positive Sentiment: Strong fourth-quarter results and cash generation. Ovintiv reported Q4 EPS of $1.39, well above consensus (about $0.98), and delivered solid operating cash flow and non?GAAP free cash flow; management outlined a shareholder-return framework targeting at least 75% of free cash flow to returns (dividend + buybacks). This supports buyback activity and higher returns to shareholders. PR Newswire: Press Release

Strong fourth-quarter results and cash generation. Ovintiv reported Q4 EPS of $1.39, well above consensus (about $0.98), and delivered solid operating cash flow and non?GAAP free cash flow; management outlined a shareholder-return framework targeting at least 75% of free cash flow to returns (dividend + buybacks). This supports buyback activity and higher returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Corporate actions improving balance sheet / returns. Ovintiv closed the NuVista acquisition (~$2.7B) and reached an agreement to sell Anadarko assets for ~$3.0B — a combination that increases scale in core areas and funds shareholder returns (buybacks + dividend). These moves are part of management’s stated “strategic transformation.” PR Newswire: Press Release

Corporate actions improving balance sheet / returns. Ovintiv closed the NuVista acquisition (~$2.7B) and reached an agreement to sell Anadarko assets for ~$3.0B — a combination that increases scale in core areas and funds shareholder returns (buybacks + dividend). These moves are part of management’s stated “strategic transformation.” Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly dividend. Ovintiv declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (ex-dividend March 13), adding a modest yield (~2.4%) and supporting income-oriented investor interest.

Declared quarterly dividend. Ovintiv declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (ex-dividend March 13), adding a modest yield (~2.4%) and supporting income-oriented investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed investor materials and call transcript available. Management provided an earnings presentation and full Q4 earnings call transcript that detail production, capital plans (~$2.25–2.35B for 2026) and 2026 volume guidance (620–645 MBOE/d). These materials help investors model cash flow and returns but don’t change the headline beat. Slide Deck Call Transcript

Detailed investor materials and call transcript available. Management provided an earnings presentation and full Q4 earnings call transcript that detail production, capital plans (~$2.25–2.35B for 2026) and 2026 volume guidance (620–645 MBOE/d). These materials help investors model cash flow and returns but don’t change the headline beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes and metric deep-dives. Zacks and other outlets posted detailed breakdowns — EPS beat, production gains, and how key metrics compared with estimates. Useful for modeling but largely reiterative. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Analyst/coverage notes and metric deep-dives. Zacks and other outlets posted detailed breakdowns — EPS beat, production gains, and how key metrics compared with estimates. Useful for modeling but largely reiterative. Negative Sentiment: Revenue slipped year?over?year and commodity-price headwinds remain. While EPS beat on higher production and cost control, revenues fell amid weaker oil prices — a vulnerability if prices stay soft. That helps explain intraday selling pressure (profit-taking and concerns over commodity exposure). Zacks: Revenue Decline

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

