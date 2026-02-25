Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCP. TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.41. 3,259,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,825. The company has a market cap of C$16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.69. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.24.

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

