Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCP. TD Securities raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.15.
- Positive Sentiment: Whitecap reported record 2025 results, said it exceeded guidance and successfully integrated Veren — a combination that boosts scale, cash flow and operational synergies. WHITECAP DELIVERS RECORD 2025 RESULTS, EXCEEDS GUIDANCE AND SUCCESSFULLY INTEGRATES VEREN
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 profit rose to US$307.2M (up from $233.8M year?over?year), underscoring stronger earnings and free cash generation. Whitecap Resources reports $307.2M Q4 profit, up from $233.8M last year
- Positive Sentiment: Whitecap signed a natural gas supply deal with UK energy firm Centrica, adding a material international commercial contract and diversification of offtake. UK’s Centrica signs natural gas supply deal with Canada’s Whitecap Resources
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets (TD, ATB Cormark, Canaccord, BMO), moving several ratings to Buy/Outperform and implying ~10–14% upside — a vote of confidence from analysts. Analyst ratings roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Retail dividend stories continue to feature Whitecap as an income name, which can support demand from dividend?focused investors. Invest $10,000 in this dividend stock for $530 in passive income
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces discuss how the Veren integration reshapes scale, cash flows and risk profile — useful context but largely interpretive rather than immediate catalysts. Whitecap Veren Integration Reshapes Scale Cash Flows And Risk Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: Canadian analyst update rounds mention the stock but contain no single decisive downgrade/upgrade beyond headline broker moves. Canadian Analyst Updates: February 24th, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Raymond James downgraded Whitecap from “strong?buy” to “moderate buy” (while raising its price target to C$16.00) — the wording change can temper near?term investor enthusiasm despite a higher target. Analyst ratings roundup (Raymond James note)
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.
