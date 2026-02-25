Barclays Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$108.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$114.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0%
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,886.60. The trade was a 72.21% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Key Bank of Nova Scotia News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Nova Scotia this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed broad-based earnings growth — Scotiabank reported roughly C$2.3B in net income with double?digit adjusted EPS growth, driven by strength across domestic and international businesses; management emphasized capital management and continued tech/AI investment. Scotiabank reports first quarter results
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on BNS to C$106 (from C$97), signaling increased analyst confidence after the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Price Target Raised to $106 at RBC
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen (Mario Mendonca) maintained a Buy rating with a C$112 price target, citing medium?term EPS growth potential and capital strength despite mixed near?term loan trends. Buy Rating on Bank of Nova Scotia Backed by Medium-Term EPS Growth and Capital Strength Despite Mixed Near-Term Loan Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a dividend payable April 28, 2026 (record April 7) — supports income investor interest and signals confidence in capital position. Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Management reassured investors that Mexican operations remain stable with no material impact from local violence — reduces a key geopolitical/operational risk. Scotiabank says Mexico operations stable, no impact from violence
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum/analyst commentary pieces highlight recent share?price strength and investor interest; useful context but not new company-specific catalysts. What Makes Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings coverage noted consumer stress trends heading into results — background macro risk to monitor but largely priced into recent guidance/quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia earnings on deck amid consumer stress
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flagged that revenues were down and provisions for credit losses (PCLs) edged up even as EPS beat — mixed quality of the quarter could limit upside if revenue trends persist. Scotiabank Lodges Big Q1 Earnings Beat, But Revs Lower and PCLs Edged Up
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.
