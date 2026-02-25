Barclays Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$108.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$114.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.42.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,239. The firm has a market cap of C$127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$62.57 and a 12-month high of C$106.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,886.60. The trade was a 72.21% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Bank of Nova Scotia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of Nova Scotia this week:

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.