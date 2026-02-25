Raymond James Financial Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$117.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$107.42.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$103.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$62.57 and a 52-week high of C$106.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total transaction of C$373,903.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at C$143,886.60. The trade was a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

