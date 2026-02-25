Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 25th (ABX, AIF, ALSN, AMC, APLS, AYA, BNS, BORR, CAVA, COLD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 25th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$89.00 to C$91.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $1.30 to $1.10. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$101.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$114.00 to C$117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$100.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$112.00 to C$118.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$97.00 to C$106.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$106.00 to C$107.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$106.00 to C$108.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from C$118.00 to C$120.00.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $6.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $75.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$48.00 to C$52.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $160.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $36.50 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $282.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00. ATB Cormark Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$29.00 to C$33.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

