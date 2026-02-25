Ingenia Communities Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:INA)

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 108.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Fagg bought 8,000 shares of Ingenia Communities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of A$39,440.00. Also, insider Simon Shakesheff purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.96 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,600.00. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group’s $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

Featured Stories

