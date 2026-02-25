Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$51.00 and last traded at C$51.00, with a volume of 3736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.58.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 2.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.19.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.