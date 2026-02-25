Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 672 and last traded at GBX 664, with a volume of 94418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of £423.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 618.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 600.33.

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.