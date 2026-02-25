T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.2540, with a volume of 26224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,141,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,253,000 after buying an additional 379,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,389,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 777,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,514,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 399,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

