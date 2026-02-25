iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.4650, with a volume of 25532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $575.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 214,312 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

