John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHMU. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

