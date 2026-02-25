IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Several analysts have commented on IPSEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group downgraded IPSEN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded IPSEN to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company’s oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

