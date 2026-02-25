Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 and last traded at GBX 284, with a volume of 784767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.

The company has a market cap of £325.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 408.03.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 per share, with a total value of £19,536. Also, insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 per share, for a total transaction of £76,888.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $25,320,298. Corporate insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

1981 – Origins

Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup.

1980s–1990s – Early Innovation

The team created one of the UK’s first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC.

As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

