BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,054 and last traded at GBX 1,036.67, with a volume of 459776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,016.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 918.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.93.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.
