Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 120,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the previous session’s volume of 18,767 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.5125.

Wynn Macau Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau Limited, trading as an American depositary receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol WYNMY, is an operator of luxury integrated resorts in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. As a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, the company develops, owns and operates two world-class properties—Wynn Macau on the Macau Peninsula and Wynn Palace on Cotai—each offering a blend of gaming, hospitality and entertainment amenities.

The core of Wynn Macau’s business is gaming, with a focus on high-end table games and electronic gaming machines that cater to premium mass and VIP clientele.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.