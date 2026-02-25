ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.9350. 2,066,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,507,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

In other ASP Isotopes news, CFO Heather Kiessling sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,500. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $52,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,546,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,586,781. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,591 shares of company stock worth $1,448,695. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,163,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

