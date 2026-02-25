Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 21.75, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.39.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

