CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Declares Special Dividend of $0.20

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

CLEAR Secure has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CLEAR Secure to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NYSE:YOU traded up $13.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 9,433,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.21. CLEAR Secure has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,853. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock worth $1,446,812. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 6,038.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,463,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 1,439,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 4,573.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 929,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 909,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth $29,500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 36.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

