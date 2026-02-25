EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.280-5.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 773,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.76 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.58%. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 154.59%.

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $404,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,583.66. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

