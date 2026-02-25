TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Posts Earnings Results

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Shares of TKO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $218.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,066,300.68. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 169,202 shares of company stock worth $34,316,033 in the last 90 days. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

