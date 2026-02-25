Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Stock Price

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.20 to $9.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QUAD. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Quad Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE QUAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 288,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Quad Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 13.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quad Graphics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quad Graphics by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 3.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE: QUAD) is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company’s core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

