CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $97.85 and last traded at $98.01. Approximately 19,179,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,838,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

Specifically, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $488,991.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,724,858.20. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Baker sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $215,630.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,008.25. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $1,721,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,308.76. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on CoreWeave from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

CoreWeave Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a PE ratio of -67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

