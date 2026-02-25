International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,650. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

IGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on International General Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in International General Insurance by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 237,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — IGIC reported $0.80 EPS vs. $0.72 consensus and revenue of $126.4M vs. $116.4M, with a healthy net margin (23.8%) and ROE (18.4%); earnings strength supports valuation and the stock’s recent run. IGIC Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations — IGIC reported $0.80 EPS vs. $0.72 consensus and revenue of $126.4M vs. $116.4M, with a healthy net margin (23.8%) and ROE (18.4%); earnings strength supports valuation and the stock’s recent run. Positive Sentiment: Extraordinary cash dividend announced — the board declared a special $1.15 per?share dividend (record Mar 18; pay Apr 6). This is a sizable one?time distribution and can attract income?seeking buyers or support the share price ahead of the ex?dividend date. International General Insurance Declares Extraordinary $1.15 Per-Share Dividend

Extraordinary cash dividend announced — the board declared a special $1.15 per?share dividend (record Mar 18; pay Apr 6). This is a sizable one?time distribution and can attract income?seeking buyers or support the share price ahead of the ex?dividend date. Positive Sentiment: Investor presentation highlights capital strength and growth track record — management is emphasizing capital adequacy and deployment, which supports the rationale for the special dividend and potential future capital returns. IGIC Files Q4 2025 Investor Presentation

Investor presentation highlights capital strength and growth track record — management is emphasizing capital adequacy and deployment, which supports the rationale for the special dividend and potential future capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcript available — the slide deck and call transcript provide detail on loss trends, reinsurance, and capital deployment; useful for assessing sustainability of results but largely informational. IGIC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call materials and transcript available — the slide deck and call transcript provide detail on loss trends, reinsurance, and capital deployment; useful for assessing sustainability of results but largely informational. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings presentation posted — slide deck supplements the press release and helps analysts update models; no new surprise beyond the beat and capital commentary. IGIC 2025 Q4 Results – Earnings Call Presentation

Q4 earnings presentation posted — slide deck supplements the press release and helps analysts update models; no new surprise beyond the beat and capital commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Routine quarterly dividend also declared (0.05 per share, record Mar 13; pay Mar 31) — modest ongoing yield, low impact relative to the extraordinary distribution.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

