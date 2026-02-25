Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the January 29th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Luk Fook Stock Performance
Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Luk Fook has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.
Luk Fook Company Profile
Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.
The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.