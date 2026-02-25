Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the January 29th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Luk Fook Stock Performance

Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Luk Fook has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Get Luk Fook alerts:

Luk Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.