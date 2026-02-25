CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,073 shares, an increase of 4,511.2% from the January 29th total of 457 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

OTGLY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

CD Projekt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CD Projekt SA is a Poland-based video game developer, publisher and digital distribution company best known for its critically acclaimed Role-Playing Games (RPGs). Through its development arm CD Projekt Red, the company designs, develops and publishes blockbuster game franchises, including The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to its core game development activities, CD Projekt operates GOG.com, a digital storefront offering a catalogue of DRM-free PC games, and provides related online services such as multiplayer support, game updates and community forums.

Founded in Warsaw in 1994 by Marcin Iwi?ski and Micha? Kici?ski, CD Projekt initially built its reputation by translating and distributing popular Western titles in Central Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.