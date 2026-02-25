Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.9510, with a volume of 67167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

