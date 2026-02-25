Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.80 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 162747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUGO

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -143.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $17,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $17,483,000.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.