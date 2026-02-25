Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.80 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 162747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
View Our Latest Report on AUGO
Aura Minerals Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals in the third quarter valued at $60,284,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $17,623,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth about $17,483,000.
About Aura Minerals
We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.