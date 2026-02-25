Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$119.42 and last traded at C$120.01, with a volume of 13210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

