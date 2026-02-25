VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.420-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. 7,410,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,234,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $34.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

