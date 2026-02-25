Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) CAO Sells $72,611.92 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.79, for a total transaction of $72,611.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,043.90. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.27. 960,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,407. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $295.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 70.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.