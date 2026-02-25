Nicox SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 95,238.1% in February

Nicox SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,021 shares, an increase of 95,238.1% from the January 29th total of 21 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nicox Stock Performance

Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Wednesday. Nicox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About Nicox

Nicox is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for eye diseases. The company’s therapeutic approach centers on nitric oxide–donating compounds and anti-inflammatory agents designed to address glaucoma, ocular surface disorders and allergic eye conditions. With a pipeline spanning pre-clinical to late-stage clinical programs, Nicox aims to bring new modalities to market that target unmet needs in ophthalmology.

The company’s lead commercial product, ZERVIATE® (ciclesonide ophthalmic solution), is indicated for the relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

