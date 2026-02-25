Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW) Short Interest Up 9,061.8% in February

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,735 shares, an increase of 9,061.8% from the January 29th total of 652 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BRLSW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

